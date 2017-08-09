Michigan Ranked 11 In Sports Illustrated’s College Football Preview Issue

NEW YORK, NY – Sports Illustrated has released the 2017 College Football Preview Issue, featuring four AR-enabled regional covers spotlighting star college football quarterbacks. Alabama’s Jalen Hurts, Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and USC’s Sam Darnold are each featured on a cover of the special double issue. Today, SI is also releasing the 2017 College Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings, each featuring a player readers should know about and a breakdown of each team’s path to the playoffs. SI’s 2017 College Football Playoff prediction sees Alabama at #1; Florida State at #2; Ohio State at #3; and Oklahoma State at #4.

SI senior writer Lee Jenkins profiles USC quarterback and Heisman hopeful Sam Darnold in this week’s issue. For the feature, Jenkins spoke with Darnold and those close to him, like his parents, his sister Franki, USC head coach Clay Helton, QB coach Bob Bosanko, super-agent Scott Boras and more to depict the laid-back SoCal athlete and the house that built him. Read the full feature here: http://on.si.com/2vwFrDm.

The special 2017 College Football Preview double issue of Sports Illustrated features an innovative augmented reality activation presented by Holiday Inn Express. Readers of the just released issue can unlock an immersive college football experience by activating the AR camera in the LIFE VR app—Time Inc.’s advanced storytelling platform—and pointing their device at any of the four covers to launch into an exclusive video experience from SI, previewing all the action from the upcoming college football season. As part of this unique activation, Holiday Inn Express “Creative Director” Rob Riggle will get football fans “The Readiest” in a short clip introducing SI’s exclusive edit content. Inside the new issue of SI, readers will find additional augmented reality content connecting the pages of the magazine with 360-degree video. Read more about the new AR experiences and the 2017 College Football Preview issue here: http://on.si.com/2uFwDXe. The LIFE VR app is now available for download on iOS and Android. Learn more about the Holiday Inn Express “Be The Readiest” campaign: Hiexpress.com/BeTheReadiest.

The Top 10 of SI’s Top 25 2017 Preseason Rankings are: #1 Alabama; #2 Florida State; #3 Ohio State; #4 Oklahoma State; #5 USC; #6 Oklahoma; #7 Clemson; #8 Penn State; #9 Washington; #10 Auburn. You can see the full Top 25 list here: http://on.si.com/2vOR8Wc. Check back on SI.com for scouting reports, features and even more college football content over the coming weeks.

An image of SI’s four CFB Preview Issue regional covers is attached here for your use. Please cite Sports Illustrated and link back to SI.com with any coverage. This issue hits newsstands Thursday, August 10.