Two Men Found Dead Of Apparent Drug Overdoses

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – Two men have been found dead in Harper Woods from an apparent drug overdose.

Police say the discovery was made around 7 p.m. Tuesday after officers responded to a home in the 21000 block of Van Antwerp, near I-94 and Vernier Road.

Two men, in their 30s, were found dead inside the home. One is a Harper Woods resident, the other is a resident of Roseville. Names were not released.

Investigators say foul play is not apparent, though a cause of death is being determined by the medical examiner.

Harper Woods officials say 36 heroin overdoses have been reported this year, resulting in nine deaths. Chief of Police Jim Burke is encouraging those who are addicted, or who know someone addicted to opiods, to call for help through the department’s Hope Not Handcuffs program, which offers free screening and treatment placement. [Click here for more information]

“This is a nationwide epidemic,” Burke said in a statement. “Please reach out to anyone you may know who has a substance abuse problem and offer them help.”