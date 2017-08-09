Police Seek Young Suspects In Midtown Detroit Shooting [PHOTOS]

August 9, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public to identify a pair of young suspects wanted in a non-fatal shooting at a Midtown Detroit business.

suspects2 Police Seek Young Suspects In Midtown Detroit Shooting [PHOTOS]

(Photo: Detroit police)

According to investigators, the two white males entered the store — in the 5000 block of Trumbull — at around 3:30 am. Aug. 3 and got into an argument with a 24-year-old man.

Police say that’s when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg. The two then fled the scene, heading west on W. Warren, on foot.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two (2) suspects wanted for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the city.

Suspect number one has brown hair and slim building and was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Suspect number two has blond hair and a slim build and was wearing a tie-dye blue shirt and blue jeans.

Both suspects appear youthful, possibly in their late teens, police said.

Anyone who may recognize these suspects or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1340 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

