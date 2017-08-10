Badgers Lose Team Captain LB Cichy For Season To Knee Injury

August 10, 2017 12:36 PM
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has lost senior linebacker Jack Cichy for the 2017 season after he suffered a knee injury.

Coach Paul Chryst said Thursday that Cichy tore an anterior cruciate ligament during practice on Tuesday. The former walk-on and team captain will have surgery Friday.

The Somerset, Wisconsin, native was expected to a major anchor for the Badgers’ defense. He had 60 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season despite missing the final seven games.
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

