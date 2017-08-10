Buddy’s Pizza Restaurant To Open At The Detroit Zoo

Royal Oak (CBS Detroit) — Detroit-style pizza is coming to the Detroit Zoo in the spring of 2018. Buddy’s Pizza will be added to the food options offered in the zoo and guests will be able to dine in a substantial new eatery.
A 4,434-square-foot space will accommodate 155 guests with indoor and outdoor seating including a patio and rooftop deck with a view of Rackham Fountain.
“The Detroit Zoo and Buddy’s Pizza are two southeast Michigan icons that have been serving families in the community for decades,” said Ron Kagan, executive director and CEO for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS).
In addition to serving a variety of Buddy’s original square pizzas – including the chain’s special Detroit Zoo pizza, topped with its signature Motor City cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, pine nuts and tomato-basil sauce – the restaurant will feature pizza by the slice, gluten-free pizza, antipasto salad and cold beverages.
The Detroit Zoo site – to be located just west of the Ford Education Center – will be the first Buddy’s Pizza within an attraction. Buddy’s will join two other popular Detroit food traditions at the Zoo – American Coney Island and Detroit Popcorn.