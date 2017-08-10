Vehicle Fire Shuts Down I-75 Near Square Lake Road [VIDEO]

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police have shut down a busy portion of I-75 in Oakland County due to a vehicle fire.
The incident is unfolding on northbound I-75 just south of M-59, near Square Lake Road.
It’s not clear what led the vehicle to catch fire. Video taken by WWJ Traffic Tipster Lou Lobsinger shows the charred shell of a pickup truck in the middle of the median wall.
It’s not known if anyone was injured.
The freeway’s northbound lanes are closed at Crooks Road. Southbound lanes remain open, although traffic is slow through the area.
