Channing Tatum Dances With Cashier At Gas Station [VIDEO]

August 10, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum meets with fans during "Logan Lucky" Tennessee Benefit Screening For Variety - The Children's Charity at Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 on August 9, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.

The “Magic Mike” star stopped by the Sunoco in the town of Statesville on Tuesday night for some coffee and a candy bar. He bantered with the cashier and later danced with her to the tune of Nas’ “If I Ruled The World.” Tatum joked with some puzzled customers that he was the store manager. He took time to snap a photo with a fan.

The episode was streamed to Tatum’s fans via Facebook Live .

Tatum is promoting his upcoming film, “Logan Lucky,” which centers on a heist at a North Carolina NASCAR race.

