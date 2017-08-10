Sports Fans Warned Not To Leave Valuables In Vehicles When Parking Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Fans attending sporting events in downtown Detroit are being reminded not to leave valuables in plain view when parking in lots and on side streets.
Warning advisories will be placed on vehicles Thursday afternoon outside Comerica Park during the Detroit Tigers baseball game. HEAT –Help Eliminate Auto Thefts — is working with Detroit Police, Wayne State University and members of AmeriCorps on the effort.
Drivers who leave valuables in plain view in their vehicles will receive advisories marked with the item in view and the estimated dollar amount, reminding drivers to think twice the next time they park their car.
Authorities say vehicles can be easy targets for theft. When you leave valuables in plain view, the chances your vehicle will get broken into increase greatly.
Don’t forget to lock your doors, either.