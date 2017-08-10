TRAFFIC ALERT: BOTH DIRECTIONS OF I-75 CLOSED IN MONROE COUNTY | MORE

Eastern Michigan Is Getting Internet Glory For All The Wrong Reasons [PHOTO]

August 10, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Eastern Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Internet can really be a cruel place and that statement stands true with the comments Eastern Michigan’s new football poster got after it was released on Twitter.

The poster for the most part is harmless but leave it to people to try to turn something good into something just hilariously awful.

Showing Brogan Roback, Jason Beck, Jeremiah Harris and Shaq Vann the players look pumped up for the season but that’s not how Reddit users took it.

A thread was started that is called “Eastern Michigan University’s football team press photos all look like they are masturbating” and it has been upvoted over 14,000 times and has over 300 comments.

As P.T. Barnum said, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity,” and for the sake of the Eastern Michigan University I hope that remains true.

EMU is coming off of their first bowl appearance in 29 years so they might be onto something there in Ypsilanti.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch