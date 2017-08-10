Eastern Michigan Is Getting Internet Glory For All The Wrong Reasons [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The Internet can really be a cruel place and that statement stands true with the comments Eastern Michigan’s new football poster got after it was released on Twitter.

The poster for the most part is harmless but leave it to people to try to turn something good into something just hilariously awful.

Showing Brogan Roback, Jason Beck, Jeremiah Harris and Shaq Vann the players look pumped up for the season but that’s not how Reddit users took it.

A thread was started that is called “Eastern Michigan University’s football team press photos all look like they are masturbating” and it has been upvoted over 14,000 times and has over 300 comments.

As P.T. Barnum said, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity,” and for the sake of the Eastern Michigan University I hope that remains true.

EMU is coming off of their first bowl appearance in 29 years so they might be onto something there in Ypsilanti.