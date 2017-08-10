I-75 Completely Shut Down Following Police Chase, Crash

MONROE (WWJ) – Both directions of I-75 are closed just north of the state line as a harrowing police situation plays out in Monroe County.

The situation began early Thursday morning in Oakland County when for unknown reasons, a man apparently fled from police and got onto I-75. At some point, officers decided to terminate the chase and put out an alert for other departments.

The suspect vehicle was eventually located on I-75 in Monroe County, where police resumed the pursuit. A short time later, the suspect crashed near the Luna Pier exit.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said the man then barricaded himself inside the vehicle with a weapon.

“We have some hostage negotiators that are speaking with him over the phone right now and our emergency support team is out there controlling the area, making sure everybody’s safe,” said Shaw. “We’ll try to talk him out of this peacefully.”

The situation is active with multiple law enforcement on the scene.

Police have the freeway completely shut down; northbound lanes are closed at Luna Pier and southbound lanes are closed at South Otter Creek. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

