Josh Bell, Gerrit Cole Lead Pirates Past Tigers 7-3

August 10, 2017 5:04 PM
By BOB DUFF, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Josh Bell hit his 20th home run and drove in three runs Thursday, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Gerrit Cole (10-8) allowed six hits and three earned runs in eight innings, his longest outing of the season. He improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break and is 6-3 in his last 10 starts. Felipe Rivero closed for his 11th save. Drew VerHagen (0-2) took the loss.

Sean Rodriguez of the Pirates had a run-scoring single in the second to make it 2-2. Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the eighth for his fourth of the season.

A run-scoring double by Victor Martinez and an RBI ground out by James McCann produced two runs in the ninth for Detroit.

