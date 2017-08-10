TRAFFIC ALERT: BOTH DIRECTIONS OF I-75 CLOSED IN MONROE COUNTY | MORE

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Firing Of Ex-Flint Official

August 10, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Flint water crisis

FLINT (AP) – A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a former Flint official who claimed she was fired after discovering the mayor was trying to guide donors to a campaign fund instead of a charity for families with lead-tainted water.

U.S. District Court Judge Sean Cox on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the lawsuit by former administrator Natasha Henderson. She sued in May 2016, claiming she was fired for being a whistleblower.

Henderson was hired when Flint was under state emergency management but was fired in early 2016 after a year on the job. Her attorney has said Henderson reported alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Karen Weaver to a city lawyer.

Weaver said all along the allegations were false. A city lawyer said in June 2016 that he couldn’t corroborate Henderson’s claims.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch