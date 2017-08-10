Look Up! Perseid Meteor Shower Will Light Up Night Sky This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – The skies this weekend will be filled with a natural wonder — just look up!

Every August we get a chance to enjoy a Perseid meteor shower and we are on top of this year’s celestial feast — when the Earth passes through the dust and debris of the Swift-Tuttle comet.

The Perseid shower can be seen throughout the weekend but will hit its peak on Saturday, Aug. 12 around 1 p.m. so the night before and the night after will both have good rates NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com. Typical rates of Perseids are about 80 meteors an hour, but in outburst years (such as in 2016) the rate can be between 150-200 meteors an hour.

Cooke said the show would be slightly better in the predawn hours of Aug. 12, but that there’d be a decent show both nights.

The moon, which will be three-quarters full, will make it slightly more difficult to see — as will viewing from the city.

Your best opportunity to see the most of the show will be away from the constant hum of city lights. But it’s not out of the question — a trip away from the most powerful light sources will increase the odds you’ll be seeing more of the shower.

The weather this weekend: the First Forecast telling us that Friday we can expect scattered thunderstorms and Saturday and Sunday will be clear — we’ll be contending with some clouds but not rain.

