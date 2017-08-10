TRAFFIC ALERT: BOTH DIRECTIONS OF I-75 CLOSED IN MONROE COUNTY | MORE

Overnight Police Chase Ends With 1 Suspect Shot

August 10, 2017 5:25 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say three people are in custody following a police chase that went on for almost 20 miles.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when police tracked down three people who were suspected of conducting a number of break-ins in the Warren area over the past few weeks.

Officers encountered the suspects near the Sweet Dreams Bakery at 13 Mile and Ryan roads, where the suspects attempted to run over the officers in a stolen Jeep, according to police. The officers then opened fire, firing multiple shots and striking one suspect in the arm.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but the other two suspects apparently sped away.

A police chase ensued, with the suspects getting onto southbound I-94. The chase eventually ended on the freeway near Connor after the suspect vehicle crashed. The remaining two suspects were then taken into custody.

Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.

The incident remains under investigation.

