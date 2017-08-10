Police: Suspect Shot, 3 In Custody Following Assault Of Roseville Homeowner

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Four people are in custody following an assault in front of a Roseville home Thursday afternoon.
The suspects are said to have arrived at the home on Pasadena in a black Acura around 2 p.m. They allegedly got out of the car and began to assault a man who lived at the home. That man is said to have fired a handgun — hitting one of the suspects in the leg.
After fleeing in the vehicle, the suspects were found in a parking lot on Gratiot south of Martin.
Two fled on foot and two stayed with the car before being taken into custody.
Currently, three of the suspects are with police and the fourth taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooter is being questioned by police as the investigation into the events surrounding this situation continue.