$5,000 Reward For Tips In Case Of Kitten Found Bound, Injured Outside Ford Headquarters

DEARBORN (WWJ) – The reward has doubled as a small black kitten continues to heal weeks after he was found bound and seriously injured outside Ford World Headquarters.

The group Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit says someone had tied the little guy to a picker bush with a rope wound tightly around its neck in front of the building, located off Michigan Ave. in Dearborn on July 17.

Named Mustang in honor of his rescuers, the kitten was immediately treated for a severe infection in his neck where a cord had dug deep into the skin.

The good news is, Mustang is doing much better and is nearly ready to move into his forever home.

“He’s healing up really well,” said Karen, his adopter and an employee of Vet Select in Dearborn. She said he’s a very sweet and friendly kitten despite the abuse he suffered after being abandoned and tied up for several days. “His wounds look great; they’re so much better,” she added.

The group continues to seek information that will hopefully lead to the prosecution of the person or persons responsible for “this despicable act of animal cruelty.”

With that in mind, FAMD has increased the reward from $2,500 to $5,000.

“We need to find out who did this because we want to prevent further abuse of animals,” said Elaine Greene, executive director of FAMD. “No animal should have to suffer like Mustang did, so we have to make sure this person never treats an animal like this again.”

Anyone with information about the crime to call the shelter at 313-943-2697.

Although Mustang has already been adopted, there are still many animals in need of homes. It’s been a busy month for FAMD, Greene said, and they now have well over a hundred cats and kittens between foster care and the shelter.

“We need to make room for more rescues, so we’re lowering the fee to $5 for adult cats through August,” she said. Any cat older than six months is eligible.

To learn more about adopting a pet from the FAMD, visit www.metrodetroitanimals.org.