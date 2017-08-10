Rochester Hills Woman Killed By Hippo

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – A Rochester Hills woman on an African safari was killed by a hippopotamus.

Carol Sue Kirken, 76, was on vacation with family in Tanzania last week when she was attacked by the wild animal, according to reports. An obituary states that she died quickly in the arms of her son.

Described as “passionate about helping the less fortunate” Kirken is being remembered as a successful entrepreneur as well as for her community service as a founding member of the Rochester Area Women’s Fund and the North Oakland YMCA, among other causes.

“Positive, smiling and so easily engaging of others…her range of friends is enormous…nursing school friends of 50 years, to those just having shared a craft beer or wine at a communal table. Carol fit so wonderfully and deliciously in many lives…especially those of her husband and children,” the obituary continues.

“Without her there will always be a sadness. But the joy she created is so much the stronger for her family and friends. ”

A memorial is planned for Sunday, Aug. 20 at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home in Rochester. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Oakland YMCA in Auburn Hills (more info) or to the Women’s Fund at this link.

According to National Geographic, hippos are among the most dangerous animals in the world due to their large size and extreme predictability. Experts estimate that around 500 people are killed by hippos in Africa every year.