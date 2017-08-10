Tigers Vinyl Record Ticket Package Featuring The Song “Strike Out” Available Now

DETROIT – The Tigers are teaming up with Third Man Records to offer an exclusive ticket package that includes a ticket to see the Tigers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, September 24 at 1:10 p.m., plus a limited-edition vinyl record.

The 7” vinyl record, pressed at Third Man Pressing in Detroit, features the Tigers colors of blue and orange, and includes the song “Strike Out,” by Third Man Artists Brendan Benson, Ben Blackwell, Dominic Davis and Olivia Jean on one side. On the flip side, Third Man Records founder Jack White interviews 1984 World Series Champion Kirk Gibson. Additionally, the record sleeve photos were taken by Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris.

The limited-edition, Tigers-colored vinyl version of this record will ONLY be available as part of this ticket package and is available exclusively for purchase at tigers.com/vinyl. A portion of each sale will be donated to the Kirk Gibson Foundation and the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

For additional information regarding the ticket package and to hear a 30 second clip of the song, “Strike Out”, please visit tigers.com/vinyl.