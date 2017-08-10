Man Wanted In Sexual Assault In Line At Walmart [SUSPECT SKETCH]

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Police have released a composite sketch of a man they believe is sexually assaulting women in Washtenaw County.
The latest incident happened while a woman was standing in the MoneyGram line at the Walmart store on Ellsworth Road in Ypsilanti Township.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says after the suspect bumped into the victim several times she moved away from him. It is believed that the suspect masturbated near the victim and ejaculated onto her dress, according to investigators.
A similar incident took place in Ann Arbor last month.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 17 and 25, about 5’3” tall with a thin build and a medium to light dark complexion. The suspect’s hair was buzzed on the sides, approximately 1-2 inches above the ear with long black hair pulled back.
He was wearing a brown shirt and khaki shorts with a velour throw or blanket covering his waist area.
Anyone who may know the man in the sketch or who has any information about this case is asked to call Det. Deputy Wagner at 734-994-2911, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line number at 734-973-7711, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.