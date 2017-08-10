CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Man Wanted In Sexual Assault In Line At Walmart [SUSPECT SKETCH]

August 10, 2017 4:55 PM

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Police have released a composite sketch of a man they believe is sexually assaulting women in Washtenaw County.

assault suspect Man Wanted In Sexual Assault In Line At Walmart [SUSPECT SKETCH]

(Photo: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

The latest incident happened while a woman was standing in the MoneyGram line at the Walmart store on Ellsworth Road in Ypsilanti Township.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says after the suspect bumped into the victim several times she moved away from him. It is believed that the suspect masturbated near the victim and ejaculated onto her dress, according to investigators.

A similar incident took place in Ann Arbor last month.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 17 and 25, about 5’3” tall  with a thin build and a medium to light dark complexion. The suspect’s hair was buzzed on the sides, approximately 1-2 inches above the ear with long black hair pulled back.

He was wearing a brown shirt and khaki shorts with a velour throw or blanket covering his waist area.

Anyone who may know the man in the sketch or who has any information about this case is asked to call Det. Deputy Wagner at 734-994-2911, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line number at 734-973-7711, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch