Woman Charged With Nabbing Over $900 In Cosmetic Items From Ulta Beauty Store

August 10, 2017 7:48 PM

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Employees at the Ulta Beauty in Bloomfield Township tell police they watched a woman walk out of their store with a bunch of makeup and other cosmetic items — and called police.

suspect ulta robbery Woman Charged With Nabbing Over $900 In Cosmetic Items From Ulta Beauty Store

Jennifer Ortiz

Authorities were in the area and tried to stop the suspect, 31-year-old Jennifer Ortiz, of Waterford, who, according to police, ignored a command to stop and then pulled away when police made contact.

Ortiz allegedly nabbed over $900 worth of items from the store on Telegraph Road.

She’s charged with retail fraud and resisting arrest and will be back in court on Sept. 12.

