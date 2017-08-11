Another Harper Woods Officer Arraigned On Drug Charges

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) — Another Harper Woods Police officer is arraigned on charges involving drugs.
Officer John Biernat was charged today with one count of controlled substance use (narcotic/cocaine/ecstasy) contrary to MCL. If he posts bail, the judge ordered that Biernat take random drug tests twice a week, not use alcohol or illegal drugs, nor possess any firearms or dangerous weapons away from his home.
A pretrial has been scheduled for Aug. 23 in 32-A District Court. If convicted, Biernat could be sentenced up to one year in jail.
He’s currently suspended without pay from the Harper Woods Police Department.
This is the second Harper Woods Police officer to be arraigned just this week. Michael Lynch is accused of taking a variety of items from the department’s property room in early February.
Lynch faces one count of Misconduct in office, six counts of stealing and one count of possession of heroin.