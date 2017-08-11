3 Charged In Shooting Death Of 14-Year-Old Detroit Girl

DETROIT (WWJ) – Three men are behind bars, accident in the fatal shooting of a 14 year-old girl in Detroit.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy on Friday announced murder and other charges against 19 year-old Robert Moore, 24 year-old Dwayne Sharpe and 19 year-old Anthony Rodgers, all of Detroit, in the connection with the death of Jamesha McWilliams.

The three are accused in a drive-by shooting at a house on Waltham Street, south of 8 Mile near Schoenherr Road, on the night of Thursday, Aug. 3.

The teen girl was inside her home when multiple shots went through the front room, striking McWilliams in the chest and killing her, authorities said. Two young men in the home were also wounded. One of them, described in reports as McWilliams’ older brother, was listed in critical condition.

Moore drove the car and fired the shots, according to Worthy, who said Rodgers and Sharp were also in the car and aided and abetted him during the shooting.

Each is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, and discharging a firearm at a building causing serious impairment. Additionally, Moore faces six counts of felony firearm.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

All three defendants were arraigned in 36th District Court and remanded into custody in the Wayne County Jail. A probable cause conference in the case is scheduled for Aug. 23 and a preliminary exam for Aug. 30.

Family members told reporters McWilliams had just made her high school cheerleading squad and had been excited for the new school year to begin.