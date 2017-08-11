Company President & TV Cooking Personality Connects With American Families



President and TV Cooking Personality Johanna M. Cook of Momma Cuisine established her company in 2009. She is Momma Cuisine, and a seasoned spokesperson and media presenter. Momma Cuisine uses cooking and family lifestyle to represent brands in unique campaigns that include media, live events, social engagement and real life. Through different channels, Momma Cuisine has captivated audiences with her warm and engaging personality, offering the best of what brands can offer families who want to make the best of their everyday lives. Momma Cuisine is about a encouraging families to make everyday great, using food and cooking as a way to connect with audiences across America.

Cook was in the restaurant business for almost 10 years as a corporate trainer and manager. She used her love of cooking, entertaining and passion for being on camera to create an online cooking show series that represents brands, products and services to everyday American families. Cook’s role in the business is creating a vision to make Momma Cuisine a business that is long-lasting, engaging, and has a positive effect on people and their families, with the ability to continually grow.

Cook shares tips which have helped to make her small business the success it is today.





How do you implement social media into your business?

The digital space is always changing. Everyday there is a new rule. I focus on the top four to five most engaging social channels for our business and do everything to remain really great in those areas. For others, I suggest starting with two social channels to focus on, and grow from there.



What would you suggest in regards to handling the legal components of a small business?

Hire professionals. As Momma Cuisine has grown, it was important for me to hire pros to help me manage certain parts of the business. These people are focused, they know the legalities in their space and it helps me to stay educated on the latest issues instead of spreading myself thin. I take pride in knowing all aspects of my business.



How have you grown your business?

I have created a team. It’s taken years for me to figure out the right kind of people and mindset that belongs in Momma Cuisine. In order to grow my business, it also takes other talents who have knowledge and a certain sense of urgency that will thrive at Momma Cuisine. Having a team ensures that each aspect of the business is being handled, and that includes legal items.



How do you create healthy accountability between you and your clients?

Use contracts and Statement of Work orders. This sounds obvious, but you’ll be surprised how many small business owners take word as bond — it’s not. Contracts and SOW’s make sure you and your client are on the same page about deliverables and expectations, and it creates healthy accountability. This creates a positive working relationship that has helped me to gain long-term clients where we create an impact that is so exciting for us all!



What has helped in making your business run smoothly?

Don’t be everything to everyone. People get themselves in a pinch when they want to be everything to everyone. It’s in those moments that in the past, I have gotten myself into compromising situations. I learned the hard way. Focus, take time in making decisions, hire hard and make your business run more smoothly.



This article was written by Michelle M. Guilbeau for CBS Small Business Pulse

