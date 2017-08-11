Crook Arrested After $100K Armored Truck Heist At 7-Eleven

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say a 29-year-old Mount Clemens man is facing charges after stealing as much as $100,000 from an armored vehicle in the middle of the day.

The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven store on Harper Avenue just north of 16 Mile Road in Clinton Township. According to police, the suspect approached an armored car guard — who was refilling the ATM — at gunpoint and demanded cash. After getting what he wanted, the man fled the scene.

Police responded to the store and upon searching the area, the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

The man is expected to be arraigned Monday at 41-B District Court. His identity will be released at that time.

According to reports, the man is also suspected of a robbery at the Harper Auto Wash, located along Harper Avenue just north of 15 Mile Road, that occurred shortly before the heist at 7-Eleven.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 586-493-7849.