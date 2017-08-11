Detroit’s First Public High School Gets New Life Thanks To Volunteers

By Zuri Cheathem
CBS 62/CW50 Intern
Have you noticed an improvement in Detroit neighborhoods?
Life Remodeled, transforms surrounding Detroit neighborhoods, this year setting a focus on the area of Central High School, the city’s first public high school. They’re one of many programs involved in urban renewal and the resurgence of Detroit.
It will be transformed into a community innovation center, where it is being leased for only $1 a year through the district.
Many renovations include a new gymnasium floor, where you have the option to donate $10 and put your name on the floor as part of a Detroit skyline.
Mobilizing over 30,000 volunteer workers, “Celebrating progress… seeing a wide variety of people working together with smiles on their faces, loving each other.”
Zuri Cheathem is a rising sophomore at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. He is a Emma Bowen Foundation Fellow intern and is majoring in Business Administration – Marketing.
This feature is part of CBS 62’s Eye On Detroit series. Watch the latest Eye On Detroit weekdays during “CBS This Morning” between 7 and 9 a.m.