Elderly Woman Tied Up, Robbed During Home Invasion

August 11, 2017 5:40 AM

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police in Dearborn Heights are searching for a suspect who tied up and robbed an elderly woman inside her home.

The man is said to have pulled up to a home near Van Buren and Colonial in a gray or silver Dodge Durango just before noon Wednesday. Reports say he casually got out of the vehicle and walked into the 70-year-old woman’s home through an unlocked door.

Once inside, the man reportedly grabbed the woman by the throat, demanded money and then tied her up. During the crime, he allegedly told the woman he wasn’t going to rape her because he is HIV positive.

He got away with the woman’s cell phone and less than $100.

The suspect is described as African American in his 30s, 5’9″ to 6′ tall, with a lazy left eye. He was last seen wearing a Detroit Tigers T-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-277-6770.

