Gunman Opens Fire At Bonfire Party Killing 2

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for the gunman who unleashed a barrage of bullets at a bonfire party on the city’s west side, killing two people.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday at Harry Laker Park on Central Avenue near West Warren and Lonyo. Police say the suspect opened fire while driving by the gathering. Roughly 30 shots were fired from a rifle, possibly an AK-47.

A 25-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. A 25-year-old man died at the hospital from a shot to the chest.

2 people shot dead at bonfire on Central off W. Warren in Detroit. F, 25, dos; M, 25, doa at HFH. No arrests, yet. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/hM6WbS9Oqm — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) August 11, 2017

Investigators say the suspect may have left the get-together earlier in the night before returning with the gun. Other circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.