Harbaugh: Down To Speight, O’Korn For Starting QB Spot

ANN ARBOR — The race to be the starting quarterback for Michigan this year has been narrowed down from three to two.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after practice on Friday that junior Wilton Speight and fifth-year senior John O’Korn are the two still battling for the starting quarterback position. Both are reportedly taking first team reps with redshirt freshman Brandon Peters falling behind.

“It’s not to say anything is set in stone right now, but I think that the two guys have created a little bit of separation,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Despite returning last year’s primary starter in Speight, Harbaugh considered it a three-way tie for the starting quarterback spot entering fall camp. Peters isn’t completely out of the mix but is a step behind the other two at this point, according to ESPN’s Dan Murphy.

Speight started all but one game last year for the Wolverines, missing a home game against Indiana with a shoulder injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,538 yards, 18 touchdowns, 7 interceptions and a 61.6 completion percentage. Michigan was 9-3 in the 12 games he started.

O’Korn, a transfer from Houston, picked up the only other start last season and rarely saw the field. He finished the season completing 20-of-34 pass attempts for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Peters has no game experience but turned heads during spring practice with his arm strength and athletic ability.

Odds are media and fans won’t get too much more info on the starting quarterback race until Labor Day weekend when the season kicks off. Michigan opens the season against Florida on Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is schedule for 3:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on ABC.