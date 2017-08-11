Taylor Swift, David Mueller, Groping, Court, Lawsuit, Judge, Denver

Judge Tosses DJ’s Suit Against Taylor Swift In Groping Trial

August 11, 2017 9:04 PM
Filed Under: David Mueller, Groping, lawsuit, Taylor Swift

By James Anderson and Tatiana Flowers

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Friday threw out a Denver radio host’s case against Taylor Swift in a trial that delved into their dueling lawsuits over whether he groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet and whether she and her team ruined his career.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez determined that the pop star could not be held liable because David Mueller failed to prove that she personally set out to have him fired after the 2013 photo op. His identical allegations against Swift’s mother and her radio liaison will go to jurors for a verdict.

Mueller denies groping Swift and sued the singer, her mother, Andrea Swift, and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million as compensation for his ruined career.

gettyimages 828595774 Judge Tosses DJs Suit Against Taylor Swift In Groping Trial

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 09: J. Douglas Baldridge, Taylor Swift’s lawyer, (C) exits the courthouse for the evening during the civil case for Taylor Swift vs David Mueller at the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse on August 9, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Theo Stroomer/Getty Images)

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. The jury will still consider her claim.

Swift teared up as the judge read his decision, saying there was no evidence that her actions were insincere. Afterward, her team smiled and embraced. Mueller’s side didn’t speak.

The move came after days of testimony from the singer and others and just before jurors were set to hear closing arguments.

Swift spent an hour on the witness stand Thursday defiantly recounting what she called a “despicable and horrifying and shocking” encounter before a concert.

“He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him,” Swift testified.

“It was a definite grab. A very long grab,” she added in her testimony.

Swift’s testy exchange with Mueller’s attorney occasionally elicited chuckles — even from the six-woman, two-man jury. She got a laugh when she said her security guard saw Mueller “lift my skirt” but someone would have had to have been underneath her to see the actual groping — “and we didn’t have anyone positioned there.”

Swift testified that after the photo was taken, she tried to get as far away from Mueller as she could. She said she told him and his girlfriend, who was also in the photo, “thank you for coming” in a monotone voice before they left.

gettyimages 829263988 Judge Tosses DJs Suit Against Taylor Swift In Groping Trial

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 10: A message with Taylor Swift’s lyrics is displayed across the street from the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse during the civil case for Taylor Swift vs David Mueller on August 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Theo Stroomer/Getty Images)

She also said she was stunned and did not say anything to Mueller or halt the event after he left because she did not want to disappoint several dozen people waiting in line for photos with her.

In the image, shown to jurors during opening statements but not publicly released, Mueller’s hand is behind Swift, just below her waist. Mueller’s then-girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, is on the other side of Swift. All three are smiling.

Melcher testified Friday that she saw nothing happen during the brief encounter and that she and Mueller were rudely confronted and escorted out of the arena that evening. Melcher said Mueller was devastated by the accusation.

She said she and Mueller started out as co-workers at country station KYGO-FM and became romantically involved in February 2013, a few months before the concert. They drifted apart late in 2013, but Melcher says they remained friends.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch