Pontiac Man Charged In Chase, Armed Standoff That Shut Down I-75

August 11, 2017 2:17 PM
mug photo juan colon Pontiac Man Charged In Chase, Armed Standoff That Shut Down I 75

Juan Colon, (Booking photo)

MONROE (WWJ) – Charges have been filed against a Pontiac man who led law enforcement in a chase ending standoff that shut down I-75 for hours on Thursday.

Juan Colon, 37, was charged Friday by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office with multiple felonies: carrying concealed weapon, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstruction an officer and carrying a weapon during the commission of a felony.

At around 4 a.m. Thursday, deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the welfare of a man after he allegedly made suicidal threats to friends. They found Colon in his vehicle in a parking lot in the City of Pontiac. When deputies attempted to make contact with him he fled, headed southbound on I-75.

During the chase, authorities say the suspect used Facebook Live to make threats toward pursing officers. Following a lengthy standoff on the freeway in Monroe, near Gaynier Road, Colon surrendered and was taken into custody. [More details].

“We’re grateful that the situation ended without harm to anyone,” said Monroe County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Michael Roehrig. “Obviously it was a great deal of commotion and inconvenience for tens of thousands of motorists on the highway, but at least it ended peacefully.”

A not guilty plea was entered on Colon’s behalf and bond was set at $250,000 at an arraignment in 1st District Court on Friday.

Colon is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

