Police: Man Electrocuted By Live Wire In Detroit Alley

August 11, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man was electrocuted after apparently stepping on a live electrical line in an east side Detroit alley.

A nearby resident smelled something burning at around 8:30 a.m. Friday — on Dobel Street near Van Dyke and McNichols —  found the victim and called 911 to report a person on fire. The male victim was not moving, according to reports, by that time.

Police said a wire was found wrapped around the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Detroit Fire Department originally reported that the man was attempting an illegal hookup, but has now concluded that the death was accidental. He was not immediately identified.

The alley reportedly is overgrown with weeds.

An investigation is ongoing.

