Michigan Matters: Debating Detroit’s Mayoral Debate

August 11, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Beckham, Coleman Young II, Denise Ilitch, Holy Redeemer Grade School, Michigan Matters, mike duggan, Northeast Guidance Center, Randy Richardville

By CBS Detroit

As incumbent Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan walked away with a resounding victory over State Sen. Coleman A. Young Jr. in Tuesday’s primary where he obtained over 60-percent of the vote, the “Michigan Matters” roundtable talked about whether there would be more than one debate in the fall election.

image5 Michigan Matters: Debating Detroits Mayoral Debate

The Roundtable of Randy Richardville, former Michigan Senate Majority Leader (2010-2014); Denise Ilitch, the CEO of Ilitch Enterprises; and Charlie Beckham, executive with city of Detroit (credit: CBS 62)

Duggan’s team has talked about one formal debate while Young’s team — including outspoken strategist Adolph Mongo — is advocating for numerous debates.

Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, appeared on the show and said debates are important in any election and she hoped there would be more.

Randy Richardville, former Michigan Senate Majority Leader (2010-2014) also appeared on the show and said debates have the potential to cause more issues for candidates.

Charlie Beckham, a seasoned veteran of dozens of mayoral debates, having worked for every Detroit Mayor since Coleman Young Sr. and who now is in charge of neighborhoods for Duggan, said the debate conversation would continue.

Beckham also said he was feeling good and almost back to 100-percent after experiencing a stroke several weeks ago.

The trio appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Also on the show was Mary Beth Kiley, principal of Holy Redeemer Grade School in Detroit, and Dan Clinton, who was a volunteer at the school.

image3 Michigan Matters: Debating Detroits Mayoral Debate

Mary Beth Kiley, the principal of Holy Redeemer Grade School, and Dan Clinton, a volunteer at the school (credit: CBS 62)

They talked about the upcoming “Night Out” event featuring Jim Brandstatter on Aug. 17 who will talk about his time as a UM football player, and sportscaster in Detroit. there will be tons of sports memorabilia to bid on and a dinner and change to mingle with sports stars.

The annual gala event was started by Dan Ewald, former media relations person for the Detroit Tigers. Through the years, it has featured Sparky Anderson, Lloyd Carr, Tom Izzo, Alan Trammell and more sports celebrities.

The event raises money for Holy Redeemer students, most coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Finally, Jennifer Onwenu, of S.T.E.M. and Cynthia Jackson, of Northeast Guidance Center, appear and discussed the facility’s helping thousands of seniors in Detroit. They also help families and veterans.

image1 Michigan Matters: Debating Detroits Mayoral Debate

Jennifer Onwenu, the S.T.E.P. Care Manager for the Northeast Guidance Center, and Cynthia Jackson, the Vice President of Clinical Programs Northeast Guidance Center (credit: CBS 62)

For more Watch “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62. 

