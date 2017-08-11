Michigan Corrections Department, Mail, U.S. Postal Service, Contraband, Drug Smuggling
New Policy Requires White Envelope When Sending Mail To Prisoners

August 11, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: drug smuggling, Michigan Corrections Department, U.S. Post Office

LANSING (WWJ) — New restrictions on the personal mail that Michigan prisoners can receive will be taking effect in October.

The Michigan Corrections Department announced today that prisoners will only be able to receive white envelopes and will no longer be permitted to receive padded or cardboard envelops. Also, mail can only be written in blue or black ink — anything written in marker, crayon or paint will not be allowed.

“Stickers of any kind are prohibited,” Michigan Department Corrections spokesperson Holly Kramer told WWJ. “Mail written in marker, crayon, paint, glitter, chalk are not prohibited either, or any other kind of glue or any non-transparent tape being on mail.”

The new prison mail policy officially takes effect on Oct. 1. Any mail that does not conform to the rules will be returned to sender.

Officials say it is part of an effort to reduce the smuggling of drugs into state prisons.

“Any mail containing stains on it of any type like perfume, lipstick or watermarks are not allowed,” Kramer said. “A stain on a letter for instance could help conceal contraband, such as strips of drugs that might be hidden on the letter.”

