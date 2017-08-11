Missing Person, St. Clair Township, Police, Shiela Marentette

Police Find Missing St. Clair Woman

August 11, 2017 11:03 PM
Filed Under: missing person, police, St Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police say they have found a missing woman in St. Clair Township.

missing Police Find Missing St. Clair Woman

Shiela Marentette was reported missing in St. Clair on August 10, 2017 (police handout)

Shiela Marentette, 59, has been found and transported to Lake Huron Medical Center for an evaluation. Authorities say they received a call from a motorist advising them that there was a woman leaning on a mailbox on Yankee Road in St. Clair Township saying her name was “Shiela,” that she was from St. Clair Shores and was really tired from walking. Deputies and Tri-Hospital EMS responded and verified the identity as that of Marentette.

She was reported missing early Thursday morning after her car was found parked near a home on Wadhams Road and Rattle Run.

Marentette’s family had previously said they were especially worried because she suffers from dementia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch