Police Find Missing St. Clair Woman

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police say they have found a missing woman in St. Clair Township.
Shiela Marentette, 59, has been found and transported to Lake Huron Medical Center for an evaluation. Authorities say they received a call from a motorist advising them that there was a woman leaning on a mailbox on Yankee Road in St. Clair Township saying her name was “Shiela,” that she was from St. Clair Shores and was really tired from walking. Deputies and Tri-Hospital EMS responded and verified the identity as that of Marentette.
She was reported missing early Thursday morning after her car was found parked near a home on Wadhams Road and Rattle Run.
Marentette’s family had previously said they were especially worried because she suffers from dementia.