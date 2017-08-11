Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Woodward Avenue

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident along Woodward Avenue that is expected to have the roadway shut down for hours.

The accident happened early Friday morning on northbound Woodward just north of Square Lake Road.

Police say the victim, a white female, was apparently crossing the road when she was struck by a Dodge van. She was declared dead at the scene.

Pedestrian killed on NB Woodward just north of Square Lake Rd. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/L2kgrSv3GC — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) August 11, 2017

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-433-7755.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed “for hours” as police investigate the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

