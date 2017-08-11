Police Release Videos In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash: Do You Recognize These Men?

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit have released videos of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident on the city’s southwest side.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on August 6 in the area of Junction and Federal, just south of Michigan Avenue. A 53-year-old man was walking along the road when he was struck by a white Buick Rendezvous and fatally injured.

Immediately after the crash, the suspect fled the scene to a nearby establishment. A second person, driving a yellow and black GMC Jimmy or Chevy Blazer, went to the scene of the accident and then went to the business where the suspect was and talked to him, according to police.

Investigators are looking to identify both men, who were captured on surveillance cameras.

The suspect is described as a balding man with a short mustache and beard, wearing a light-colored shirt. The second person is described as a white male, heavier set, with a tattoo on the back of his neck, wearing a blue shirt and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes either of the men, or has seen their vehicles, is asked to contact police at 313-596-2283 or 313-596-2280. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.