Report: Tigers’ Ian Kinsler Claimed Off Waivers

DETROIT — Is Ian Kinsler still a Tiger? Technically yes but a report suggests he could be heading out of town very soon.

Jon Heyman reported this afternoon that Kinsler has been claimed off waivers. He was unsure at the time who is trying to pick him up. The Tigers’ starting second baseman was placed on revocable waivers earlier this week.

Hearing ian kinsler was claimed. Not sure by whom though. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 11, 2017

While Kinsler may have been claimed, that doesn’t mean he for sure is leaving the club. There are still three possibilities in play involving Kinsler: release him to the claiming team, try to work a trade for him over the next 48 hours or revoke waivers and keep him on the roster.

Also keep in mind that Kinsler, who is hitting a career-low .247, has the power to block a trade or waiver claim through a no-trade clause in his contract. There is pre-submitted list of 10 teams that Kinsler can block a move to.

Some speculate that the Milwaukee Brewers are the team that claimed Kinsler with a known need at second base. However, it has been reported that the Brewers are one of the 10 teams on Kinsler’s no-trade list.

Kinsler will receive about $3.3 million for the remainder of 2017, and has a club option for 2018 worth $10-12 million. He could be bought out for $5 million next year.