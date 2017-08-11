Towing Permits Connected To City Will Remain Valid For Now

DETROIT (WWJ) – Towing companies that have permits with the Detroit Police Department will remain intact for now.

Several towing companies showed up at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting concerned that the city’s law department view their towing permits with the Detroit police department ‘null and void’ and they feared the board would vote to terminate their permits as recommended by the law department.

“We have acted in good faith with the legal counsel that it was legal at the time – so that was binding,” said Commission Chair Willie Bell, “so if there is something different — you need to enlighten us – and that’s what we want to get to the bottom of it.”

Det Board of Police Comm want clarification before they terminate tow truck co permits after Det law dept instructs them to do so. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/FGScWcHiSp — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) August 11, 2017

Joan Fiori spoke to the police board, Fiori owns Javion and Sams Towing Company – currently doing business with the police department — “We have livelihood, we have employees, we contribute to the city at a significant level and to come tonight to hear this –it’s, it’s so upsetting.”

The law department for the city has called for the termination of these permits, in part, due to the recent federal bribery and conspiracy charges against Gasper Fiori in Macomb County.

Charles “Chuck” Rizzo Jr., who headed up Rizzo, was charged with five counts of bribery and three counts of conspiracy to commit bribery in connection with garbage contracts in Clinton, Macomb, and Chesterfield Townships.

Rizzo, 70, was also charged with twelve counts of mail and wire fraud. The indictment says he, his father, and towing company owner Gasper Fiore were involved in at least ten different schemes to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from Rizzo garbage between 2013 and 2016, when its majority owner was a private equity firm.

Joan Fiori declined comment on the charges stemming in Macomb County.

“I have no comment on that, I don’t know anything about it,” Joan Fiore told WWJ’s Stephanie Davis.

An article in the Press and Guide in 2012 states that Joan and Gasper Fiore are married.

Jennifer Fiore of Grosse Pointe, is vice president and assistant general counsel for Boulevard & Trumbull Towing, Inc., the largest towing and recovery operation in the Midwest. Boulevard & Trumbull, a family operation since 1976, was founded by her parents, Joan and Gasper Fiore. As vice president she targeted three critical areas within the company, including new project development, community relations and public affairs. Under her leadership the business has seen significant diversification and growth, successfully acquiring contracts with the Wayne County and the state Department of Transportation — reads Fiore’s bio in the article.

The Board of Police Commissioners tabled the issue until they can sort out legally who has the authority when it comes to selecting and issuing permits to tow companies.