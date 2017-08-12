Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Man Via Helicopter In Lake Near Frankfort

FRANKFORT (WWJ) — A man was rescued last night by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew after being stranded on a break-wall in Betsie Lake in Frankfort, Mich.
The man had been fishing when waves picked up and stranded him on the Frankfort North Pier Head entrance to Betsie Lake, according to a press release. The Coast Guard received notification around 9:25 p.m. on Friday and launched a Coast Guard Station Frankfort 25-foot response boat-small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 jayhawk helicopter crew.
The response boat arrived on the scene first but due to shallow water could not come close enough to assist. The helicopter crew shortly arrived after the boat and lowered a rescue swimmer by a basket. The man was then basket-hoisted to safety and transported to Frankfort Dow Memorial Airport.
Local EMS were standing by but no injuries were reported.