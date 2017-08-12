Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Woods-Shore, Little League World Series, Baseball, ESPN, Michigan

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Heading To Little League World Series

August 12, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: baseball, Grosse Pointe Woods-Shore, Little League World Series

WESTFIELD, Ind. — For the first time in four years Michigan will be represented in the Little League World Series.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League booked its ticket to Williamsport with a 6-3 victory over Illinois on Saturday to win the Great Lakes Regional. It will be the first time since 2013 that Michigan will be represented in the Little League World Series.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shore rebounded from a loss in the regional opener against Ohio. The loss dropped Grosse Pointe Woods-Shore into the loser bracket of the double-elimination field, however, the team was able to rebound to win the next three and reach the Great Lakes Regional Championship on Saturday.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores used a big five-run top of the fifth inning to pull away from Illinois on Saturday. The game was broadcast live on ESPN.

The Little League World Series officially runs from Aug. 17-27 in Williamsport, Pa. As the Great Lakes Regional winner, Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores is scheduled to start the tournament against the Southwest Regional winner on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

Click here for more information on this year’s Little League World Series.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch