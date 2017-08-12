Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Heading To Little League World Series

WESTFIELD, Ind. — For the first time in four years Michigan will be represented in the Little League World Series.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League booked its ticket to Williamsport with a 6-3 victory over Illinois on Saturday to win the Great Lakes Regional. It will be the first time since 2013 that Michigan will be represented in the Little League World Series.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shore rebounded from a loss in the regional opener against Ohio. The loss dropped Grosse Pointe Woods-Shore into the loser bracket of the double-elimination field, however, the team was able to rebound to win the next three and reach the Great Lakes Regional Championship on Saturday.

Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores used a big five-run top of the fifth inning to pull away from Illinois on Saturday. The game was broadcast live on ESPN.

The Little League World Series officially runs from Aug. 17-27 in Williamsport, Pa. As the Great Lakes Regional winner, Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores is scheduled to start the tournament against the Southwest Regional winner on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

