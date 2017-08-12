MSP: False Accusations Leading To Death Threats For Michigan Resident

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Michigan State Police say there is no known connection between Michigan and the violence in Charlottesville, Va. today despite what one website says.

Michigan State Police tweeted that a Michigan resident, who used to own the car which ran down counter-protesters this afternoon, has been receiving death threats after a false accusation from an online publication. They urge that there is no Michigan connection known of at this time.

.2) Local media if you are contacted by other outlets there is not a Michigan connection that we are aware of at this time. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 12, 2017

The Michigan State Police did not cite which website was responsible for the false accusation. However, it is believed that rumors from social media channels, such as Twitter and Facebook, started the false statements which led to death threats toward the Michigan resident.

The driver of that vehicle has been arrested. Police have yet to release the identity of the suspect in custody.

The pedestrian car crash resulted in one dead and dozens others hurt. The impact hurled people into the air. Those left standing scattered, screaming and running for safety in different directions. The attack on the pedestrians was against those who were peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally.