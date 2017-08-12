Pair Robbed At Gunpoint After Backing Into Car In Detroit Coney Island Drive-Thru [VIDEO]

August 12, 2017 10:45 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two suspects who robbed a pair at gunpoint following a minor crash outside of a Detroit coney island restaurant.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 23 outside of  Mark’s-A-Eagles Coney Island restaurant on Puritan at Meyers Road, near the Lodge Freeway.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were backing out of a parking space in a black SUV when their vehicle struck tan sedan that was waiting in the drive-thru lane.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck got out, approached the SUV and proceeded to rob the pair at gunpoint.

The suspects escaped the scene in a tan, four-door Toyota sedan, which suffered damage to the rear passenger side in the crash.

The victims were not injured.

Suspects wanted in connection with a robbery and hit-and-run crash (police handout)

The suspects are described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts, and a black female wearing a blue dress.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has any information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1240. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

