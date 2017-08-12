Police Still Trying To Identify Woman Killed Along Woodward Avenue

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Bloomfield Township say a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Woodward Avenue has still not been identified.
The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday on northbound Woodward just north of Square Lake Road. The woman was either crossing or walking in the road when she was struck by a Dodge van, according to police. She was declared dead at the scene.
Police say the victim wasn’t carrying any identification, and no one has come forward to identify her yet.
She’s described as a white female, approximately 30- to 40-years-old, 5’8″ tall and 176 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eye. She has a “tears of a clown” tattoo on her right shoulder, large wings tattooed on her back, and two tattoos on her left hand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.