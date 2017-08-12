Red Wings Denounce Use Of Logo At White Nationalist Rally

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The Detroit Red Wings say they are considering legal action to stop white nationalists from using their logo as part of a “disturbing” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The team said in a statement Saturday it “vehemently” disagrees with the rally and is in no way associated with it. The logo of the NHL club could be seen on items held by people at the rally.

Great. The white supremacists put Red Wings logos on their cardboard shield things. pic.twitter.com/DO2MDgAduQ — Mike Feld (@iammikefeld) August 12, 2017

The Red Wings say they are “exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration.” The team adds that it believes hockey is for everyone and celebrates the diversity of its fan base and the country.

There is a Michigan-based white nationalist group called the Detroit Right Wings that uses the Red Wings’ logo.

Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city’s downtown.

Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns.

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler planned what he called a “pro-white” rally to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park. Thousands of people are expected to pack the area.

There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.

