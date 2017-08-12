Red Wings Mourn Passing Of Former Head Coach, GM Bryan Murray

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are saddened to learn of the passing of Bryan Murray, a deeply-respected staple in the NHL community for 35 years and former head coach (1990-93) and general manager (1990-94) of the Red Wings. Murray passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 after battling colon cancer.

Murray took over as head coach and general manager for the Red Wings in 1990-91, serving as general manager for the first four seasons of the Red Wings’ franchise-record 25-straight postseason berths.

After Jim Devellano was promoted to vice president of the Red Wings in 1990, Bryan Murray was named general manager and the pair presided over NHL Entry Drafts that saw the organization add several key components to the team’s Stanley Cup championships in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, including Slava Kozlov (1990), Martin Lapointe (1991), Chris Osgood (1991) and Darren McCarty (1992). Murray posted a 124-91-29 record in three seasons as the team’s head coach and captured a Norris Division title in 1991-92.

After beginning his front-office career in the WHL and AHL, Murray became head coach of the Washington Capitals in 1981-82, where he stayed until 1989-90. Following his days with the Red Wings, Murray served as general manager for the Florida Panthers (1993-00), Anaheim Mighty Ducks (2002-04) and Ottawa Senators (2007-16) and also had stints serving as head coach for each team, ultimately finishing his head coaching career with a 620-465-131-23 record. He worked as the Senators’ head coach or general manager from 2004-16 and served as a senior advisor for the organization in 2016-17.

The Red Wings organization would like to extend its deepest condolences to the Ottawa Senators organization and all of Murray’s family and friends during this most difficult time.