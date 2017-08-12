VIDEO: Detroit Police Chief Leads Parade Of 200 Dodge Vipers

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Woodward Dream Cruise is still a week away, but some people just aren’t able to contain their need for speed until then.
On Saturday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James Craig led a parade of 200 Dodge Vipers from the soon-to-close Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit to the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac. Craig was cruising in a special police edition Viper.
The Vipers are headed for the Roadkill Nights, a special event that includes drag racing, thrill rides in Dodge Vipers, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats and Charger SRT Hellcats, a show n Shine area, dyno runs, manufacturer midway as well as live music, Pro-BMX shows, flame thrower exhibitions and more.