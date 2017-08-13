Authorities: Bone, Other Remains Found In River Near Lansing

August 13, 2017 3:09 PM

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say human remains have been found in the Grand River near Lansing.

The Lansing State Journal and MLive.com report Sunday that people were pulling debris from the river Friday near a canoe landing in Aurelius Township. They found what was thought to be a human bone.
Ingham County sheriff’s officials said additional remains likely were under water, and a dive team found them in a container.

The department is working with the medical examiner to determine the identity.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch