Dozier, Sano Homer As Twins Beat Tigers 6-4

August 13, 2017 5:53 PM

By DAVE HOGG/Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano homered as the Minnesota Twins won in another topsy-turvy matchup, beating the Detroit Tigers 6-4 Sunday for their seventh victory in eight games.

Minnesota blew an early 4-0 lead before Byron Buxton hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning. A day earlier, the Twins trailed 5-0, rallied for an 11-6 lead then lost to the Tigers 12-11 on Justin Upton’s two-run homer in the ninth.

Buxton drove in two runs for the playoff contenders. Detroit has lost seven of nine.

Tyler Duffey (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Hildenberger struck out Upton with a runner on first to end the eighth, then pitched the ninth for his first career save.

It was 4-all when Bruce Rondon (1-3) walked the first two batters in the Minnesota eighth. Warwick Saupold relieved and Jorge Polanco put down a sacrifice bunt. The Tigers were looking for a safety squeeze from Buxton, but he lined an RBI single to center. Ehire Adrianaza followed with a sacrifice fly.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

