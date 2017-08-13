LeBron James Questions Trump, Charlottesville Violence In Tweet: ‘Make America Great Again Huh?!’

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Hours after white nationalist ralliers clashed with counter-protesters in Charlottesville ending with the death of three people — NBA star LeBron James had a question for President Trump.
The Cleveland Cavs superstar took to Twitter referencing Trump’s campaign slogan and voicing his distress over the violence:
“It’s sad what’s going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that” — tweeted James.
The ensuing violence left three dead — in addition to a downed police helicopter that crashed — killing two officers.