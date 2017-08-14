Amazon Recalls Solar Eclipse Glasses Over Fear Of Counterfeits

DETROIT (WWJ) – A week before the solar eclipse — Amazon issuing a widespread recall and warning for customers who purchased solar eclipse glasses.

Amazon sent an email to customers who bought the glasses — many with the expectation of using during the Aug. 21 solar eclipse — concerned that the glasses could be counterfeit or unsafe for use.

One woman who ordered a family pack from Amazon told CBS – KOIN 6 that she got this message from the online retailer: “NASA and the American Astronomical Society advise you to use solar eclipse glasses from recommended manufacturers.

Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer.

Therefore we recommend that you do not use this product to view the sun or eclipse.”

She was grateful to get the notice — saying she’d rather be safe than sorry.

In a statement to Oregon broadcaster KGW, Amazon said that it made the decision “out of “an abundance of caution.”

Safety is among our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards. We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard.

Contact Amazon if you have any concerns over a purchase of solar eclipse glasses.

The U.S. will have its first total solar eclipse spanning coast to coast in 99 years later this month.

Find out where, when and how to see the solar eclipse here.

If you’re interested in witnessing history, click here to punch in your zip code and figure out to when the solar eclipse will begin in your neighborhood.